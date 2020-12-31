Mangaluru

BJP-backed candidates win 15 GPs

A crowd that gathered in front of a counting centre at St. Cecily College in Udupi on Wednesday.  

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat said on Wednesday that of the 19 gram panchayats coming under the jurisdiction of Udupi Assembly segment, 15 panchayats have been won by candidates supported by the BJP, in full majority.

“This is clear win for development of Udupi constituency,” he said in a statement.

