BJP announces first list of candidates for Mangaluru City Corporation polls

The BJP on Monday announced the first list of 35 candidates for the forthcoming elections to the Council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). Notable among them are former Deputy Mayor Sumithra Kariya from Baikampady, Sudhir Shetty Kannur from Kodialbail, Premananda Shetty from Mangaladevi, Arshad from Kudroli and Priyanka Suvarna from Bunder, according to a statement from district BJP president Sanjeev Matandur.

With two days left, the BJP will have to announce the remaining names for 25 wards and the Congress has to announce the list for all wards. JD(S) on the other hand, said it has finalised candidates for 20 wards and would release the list soon.

MCC Commissioner S. Ajith Kumar Hegde has urged candidates not to come in processions to file papers. He said the police have urged him not to permit processions as there would be a heavy rush to file papers in the last two days — Tuesday and Wednesday. This will cause traffic blocks across the city. Permissions to take out processions are not being given, he added. On Monday, four nominations were filed.