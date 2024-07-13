BJP and JD(S) to put out united fight against Congress government, says Ashok

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Saturday, July 13, said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) are geared up to launch a big fight against the ‘corrupt’ Congress government on the floor of the house when the legislature sessions begin from Monday, July 15.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Mr. Ashok said the Opposition is prepared to oust the ‘corrupt’ government by exposing various scams, including that of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Development Corporation and the issue of price rise of milk, fuel, etc. He had a fruitful discussion with JD(S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in this regard on Friday, July 12, the Opposition leader said.

Despite unleashing the entire police force against the BJP that was to hold a massive protest on the MUDA scam on Friday, he was able to lead the protest in Mysuru. The Congress that claims to be the saviour of the Constitution has been curbing democratic rights of protest, said Mr. Ashok.

Referring to the Central government calling June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hathya Divas’, Mr. Ashok said the Congress had murdered democracy by declaring the Emergency. He too was a victim of police atrocity and was sent to jail. The day should be remembered from time to time.

Mr. Ashok alleged that the government looted funds earmarked for the tribal people in the Valmiki Corporation scam. While over 80,000 people were waiting for site allotment, Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife was allotted stray sites out of turn. Mr. Siddaramaiah had grabbed land belonging to dalits, he charged. Demanding a CBI probe into the MUDA scam, Mr. Ashok sought the resignation of the Chief Minister.

