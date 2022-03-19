BJP amends land reforms Act only to favour the rich, says Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the BJP government amended the Karnataka Land Reforms Act in favour of the rich

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the BJP government amended the Karnataka Land Reforms Act in favour of the rich by undermining the spirit of the Act which got land to lakhs of landless people, who otherwise remained as mere tenants.

Addressing a gathering at a function organised by the Udupi District Congress Committee at Hiriyadkka to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Act, he said that the BJP amended the Section 79-A, Section 79-B and Section 79-C of the Act to help the rich.

Removal of the restrictions on buying land from farmers enabled rich people to have control over large land holdings, he said.

The former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs had brought the Act to enable those people who were tilling the land of their landlords to own the land which they cultivated.

Now with the BJP Government amending the Act anyone can purchase the farm land. “This reveals that the BJP is in favour of the rich and not the downtrodden,” he said asking people to bring down the BJP government in the State.

Stating that corruption is looming large under the administration of the BJP Government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the episode of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D. Kempanna writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that contractors are made to cough up a certain percent of tender amount to elected representatives and others before starting works, was a testimony to his claim.

Notwithstanding the letter, the BJP has done nothing to end the corruption in the State, he said. The former Chief Minister said that the BJP rakes up only religious issues to come to power. It is a dangerous act in democracy, he said.

Later, he also attended a party function at Bantwal organised by the Youth Congress.