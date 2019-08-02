BJP activists to join weekly dengue drive

D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City South and North MLAs, on Thursday affirmed the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party to the district administration’s ongoing weekly dengue drive of clearing the larvae of ‘Aedes Aegypti’ mosquitoes.

They were speaking at a meeting they chaired to review the ongoing activities of the district administration to prevent dengue and malaria.

Detailing the ongoing source clearance work taken up since July 18, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil also spoke about the good response from the people for the dengue drive held every Sunday.

“We need your [elected representatives] support to regularly hold this drive in each ward of the city,” Mr. Senthil said.

Mr. Kamath and Dr. Shetty said they will involve 20 BJP workers from each ward in the programme.

“We will shortly hold a meeting and our activists will get involved from Sunday,” Mr. Kamath said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao said the department will train activists in identifying mosquito larvae, and clearing the sources.

Physician Shrinivas Kakkilaya said that a regular clearance of mosquito larvae will help in effectively combating dengue and malaria.

In the fortnight-long dengue source clearing exercise carried out in the city, divided into 120 grids, Mr. Senthil said the team of the district administration has effectively cleared sources in 59 grids located in highly sensitive areas. The number of persons getting treatment for dengue in hospitals in the city has significantly come down and it was 49 on Thursday, he said

Man dies of fever

Before the meeting, Mr. Kamath also met the family members of 24-year-old Keertan Shetty from Mulihitlu who died on Wednesday night following a week-long viral fever.

He was first treated at a private hospital in Attavar before he was shifted to the hospital’s another unit in Ambedkar Circle where he died.

“We are studying the reports. We are yet to figure out the cause of his death,” said District Disease Surveillance Officer Navinchandra Kulal.

Officials check in on victims

As part of the dengue prevention exercise, a team of officials from the district administration are daily calling the persons who have been infected with dengue and monitoring their recovery, said Mr. Senthil.

Mr. Senthil said these calls help the district administration to independently check about compliance to treatment protocols by doctors. Mr. Senthil said an Indian Red Cross Society team was independently reviewing the work of teams clearing mosquito breeding sites.