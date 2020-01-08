Mangaluru

BJP activists stopped fromcampaigning for CAA

A group of shopkeepers in a commercial complex in Thokkotu raised slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party activists and asked them to go back when the latter arrived there to campaign in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday evening.

The BJP activists, including district unit vice-president Chandrahas Ullal and the former Mangaluru Assembly Constituency BJP unit president Santosh Kumar Boliyar, distributed pamphlets about CAA to several shopkeepers and others gathered around the Thokkottu junction.

When the activists entered the Smart City Complex, the shopkeepers stopped them from carrying out their campaign. They raised slogans against CAA and National Register of Citizenship and asked the activists to go back. There were heated exchanges between the two groups. The Ullal Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the two groups.

