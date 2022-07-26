Mangaluru

BJP activist murdered

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 26, 2022 23:25 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 23:25 IST

A 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha activist died after a grievous assault by a group of people in Nettaru, near Bellare of Dakshina Kannada district, on Tuesday.

The Bellare Police gave the name of deceased as Praveen. The police said that as Praveen was closing his poultry farm for the day, some people came on two-wheelers and assaulted him at around 9 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Soon after assailants left the place, people nearby rushed Praveen to a hospital where he died.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bellare Police registered a case of murder. A search is on for the assailants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...