BJP activist murdered
A 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha activist died after a grievous assault by a group of people in Nettaru, near Bellare of Dakshina Kannada district, on Tuesday.
The Bellare Police gave the name of deceased as Praveen. The police said that as Praveen was closing his poultry farm for the day, some people came on two-wheelers and assaulted him at around 9 p.m.
Soon after assailants left the place, people nearby rushed Praveen to a hospital where he died.
The Bellare Police registered a case of murder. A search is on for the assailants.
