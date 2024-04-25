ADVERTISEMENT

BJP accuses Congress of circulating fake pamphlet

April 25, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - MANGALURU

Co-convener of district BJP legal cell Deviprasad V. Samani said the pamphlet has been issued in the name of non-existent Bunt Brigade Dakshina Kannada

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Congress of circulating on social media a fake pamphlet using the photo of the BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta and maligning Billavas.

In a complaint to the Dakshina District Electoral Officer on Wednesday, co-convener of district BJP legal cell Deviprasad V. Samani said the pamphlet has been issued in the name of non-existent Bunt Brigade Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru. The pamphlet contained objectionable content. The image of this pamphlet has been circulated on the social media to create differences among communities.

Accusing the Congress of taking undue advantage by circulating the image of the fake pamphlet two days before the polling, Mr. Samani sought necessary penal action. The complaint has been registered with the district complaint monitoring cell.

