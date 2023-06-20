BJP accuses Congress govt. of cutting pockets of people

June 20, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Accusing the Congress government of introducing new conditions for implementing the five pre-poll guarantees, the Bharatiya Janata Party district president Sudharshan Moodbidri said on Tuesday that the government is cutting the pockets of people for implementing the guarantees.

Speaking at a protest by the BJP near the Clock Tower here over, what the party termed, the failure of the Congress government in properly implementing the guarantees, Mr. Moodbidri said the government has offered 200 units of free power after allowing electricity supply companies to increase power tariff. This is nothing but cutting the pocket of people. The Central government did not do this when it implemented the Krishi Samman Yojana and Bhagyalakshmi Yojana, he said.

Mr. Moodbidri said the State government is imposing new conditions for providing unemployment allowance to degree and diploma holders. The government has failed in getting the quantum of rice required for Anna Bhagya scheme and to cover up its failure it is unnecessarily pointing fingers at the Central government.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said if the State government wants rice it should directly speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek his intervention. People will not be carried away by the protests of the Congress activists, which is a drama, he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Deputy Mayor Poornima and senior BJP leaders Monappa Bhandary, Harikrishna Bantwal, Ravishankar Mijar, Jagadish Shenva and Santosh Kumar Boliyar participated in the protest.

