Bitumen-surface roads in city full of craters and potholes

Main roads with bitumen surface in many parts, including Mulihithlu Road, in Mangaluru have become pothole and crater-ridden.

MANGALURU

30 December 2021 01:38 IST

Contract for patchwork delayed in view of model code of conduct: Corpn. Commissioner

Executing cost-intensive infrastructure works under the Smart City projects, the city administration appears to have forgotten to maintain main and cross roads with bitumen surface leading to formation of craters and potholes across the city thereby putting road users at risk.

While Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) has been converting many existing roads into concrete roads in the central parts of the city, large craters and potholes test the driving skills of motorists on many other roads with bitumen surface, including Mahakalipadpu Road, Mulihithlu Road, Mangaladevi Cross Road and others.

Having witnessed patchwork before monsoon between Morgans Gate and Jeppinamogaru Junction, the Mahakalipadpu Road that witnesses voluminous traffic towards Ullal, Thokkottu, Konaje and Kasaragod in Kerala now has exposed road base and even cesspools. The Mangaluru City Corporation, which is building an alternative four-lane concrete road with two twin railway under bridges, has almost neglected maintenance of the existing road.

The Mulihithlu Road, abutting Mayor Premananda Shetty’s Mangaladevi Ward in Bolara, is no exception with half of the stretch sporting craters and potholes. While shopkeepers near Mulihithlu Junction aver that many two-wheeler riders have fallen down negotiating the craters, a 13-year-old boy fell off his bicycle on Monday evening injuring his head and fracturing right elbow. They said that the condition of the road has remained pathetic, though the ward councillor traverses the stretch every day.

Admitting the existence of potholes and craters in many parts of the city, the Mayor said that corporation engineers seldom make field visits.

They sit in their offices and work, he said and added that if they had been on field visits, they could have pulled up contractors concerned for failing to maintain roads, Mr. Shetty said.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that he was not aware in what context the Mayor made the statement. But the corporation, like any other urban civic body, is short of junior engineers. With many projects going on across the city, the available engineers are busy monitoring them. But these should not be excuses for not maintaining existing roads in good condition, he added.

Mr. Sridhar said that tenders for patchwork got delayed following the poll model code of conduct and the works have just started. Soon, all roads in the city will be restored to good condition, he said.