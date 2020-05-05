Mangaluru

Bison spotted in Mangaluru city, tranquilised

Authorities said the bison must have come to the city from Bajpe area on the outskirts of the city

A bison was spotted in the heart of Mangaluru city early on May 5. It was darted and tranquilised by afternoon.

V. Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dakshina Kannada told The Hindu that it was spotted near Kudroli area first and near the Air India office at Hat Hill at about 9.45 a.m.

It must have come to the city from Bajpe area on the outskirts of the city, Mr. Karikalan said adding that about 30 to 40 persons including personnel from the Department of Forest and others tried to drive it out of the city. They finally darted and tranquilised the animal.

The government had relaxed the down for 12 hours from 7 a.m. since Monday.

