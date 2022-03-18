Bison, calf found dead besides railway track

Forest officers standing with the carcasses by the railway track at Veeramangala in Puttur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An adult bison and a calf were found dead by the side of the railway track after they were reportedly hit by a train near Veeramangala of Puttur taluk in the early hours of Thursday.

Range Forest Officer B.M. Kiran said that the two appeared to have been hit by a train at around 2 a.m. on Thursday. A trackman noticed the bisons dead at around 6 a.m. and informed the Forest Department.

Mr. Kiran said that the bisons may have strayed out of Narimogaru Reserve Forest, which is about six kilometres from the spot. The two wild animals had come close to a human habitation in search of food and water.

After examination by veterinarians, the bison and the calf were moved to the reserve forest area and buried. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was registered. Investigation is on to establish as to which train hit the two wild animals, he said.