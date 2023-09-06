Bishop launches “Anti-Drug Month” campaign to battle drug menace

September 06, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha recently launched the “Anti-Drug Month” awareness campaign to combat the drug menace.

A collaborative effort led by the Diocesan Pastoral Council, the campaign will be undertaken in association with Family, Youth, Education, Health, and Media and Communication wings of the diocese.

The Bishop marked the inauguration by symbolically emptying a canister filled with an assortment of drugs into an incinerator fire bin, freeing a baby doll submerged within it.

Delivering his message, the Bishop said, “If we are insensitive to the present crisis of drug menace, we will be criminals.” He further said, “When we join forces with the government and the police department, working for the same cause, it becomes easier to battle this fight. Our families with drug abuse cases, youth and children are suffering. I call upon you to respond to this initiative, transcending all borders of caste, creed, religion and language and work together to bring about a positive change in society.”

The campaign, bearing the slogan “Say No to Drugs - Embrace Life,” will span the entire month, from September 1 to 30, encompassing diocesan parishes and educational institutions. Campaign convener Luvi J. Pinto highlighted the extensive efforts planned to raise awareness among the Catholic community in the diocese.

Month-long campaign was inaugurated at the parish level on September 3 with Special Sunday Liturgy and dedicated prayers at all Parishes. The campaign also involves distribution of flyers to people; displaying banners and the campaign logo in three languages at every church premises and educational institution campus; special prayers during the Monthi Feast Novena Mass until September 8; Sunday Homilies aligned to deliver the message during the Eucharist; educational lessons on drug abuse consequences and preventive measures during Sunday Catechism Classes for young children and youth and the like.