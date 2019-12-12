Biomining at solid waste management plant likely to start in February

Biomining is likely to begin at the solid waste management plant of the city municipality at Alevoor near here from February 2020.

The plant is located on 22 acres of land and the city generates 72 tonnes of garbage daily.

Presently, solid waste is being dumped at the Alevoor plant, while two tonnes of liquid waste from eight wards is processed at the biomethanation plant at Beedinagudde here.

However, it is the heaps of garbage at the Alevoor plant that is posing a problem.

“Garbage has been dumped there since 2009 and the area is nearly filled. Biomining is one of the methods to clear this garbage,” said Anand C. Kallolikar, councillor.

Accordingly, the Udupi civic body will call for quotations for biomining at the Alevoor plant in about a fortnight. Then, tenders will be floated and the work order will be issued by the end of January, 2020.

“The firm that gets selected through the tender process will have to do biomining from February to May. Biomining has to be done before the monsoon begins as it cannot be done during then,” Mr. Kallolikar said.

The firm will segregate the waste and transport select items for recycling. This would also clear waste tracts of land at the plant.

“A scientific landfill site will come up at the plant to deal with items which cannot be recycled,” said G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner.

In the meantime, waste segregation at source at houses will be extended to 15 wards. By March 31, 2020, it will be extended to all 35 wards.

As many as five compost plants will be set up in the city to deal with wet waste, while five zero-waste management plants will be set up in the city to deal with solid waste.

“We want to decentralise waste management. All this will be implemented in phases and will take about a year,” he added.