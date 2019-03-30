Biodigester technology brightens hopes of reviving contaminated open wells

Hopes of rejuvenating open wells contaminated by seepage from septic tanks in urban areas have been brightened thanks to the biodigester technology developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

A biodigester tank, having a kind of bacteria, completely degrades human faecal matter and converts it into reusable water and biogas. “It will be a game-changer in the country’s sanitation sector in the years to come,” said Sudhir Mande, MD of MM Industrial Controls Pvt. Ltd., Dharwad, at a programme organised by the Dakshina Kannada Nirmiti Kendra on its premises in Surathkal on Friday. It is one of the companies that have got this technology transferred from the DRDO.

“The DRDO’s technology uses anaerobic microbial inoculum for converting human faecal matter into biogas and reusable water,” Mr. Mande said.

The Kendra organised the programme to create awareness on the technology among the common man. A demonstration on building a biodigester tank was done on the occasion.

The technology is now being used by Indian Railways and the armed forces. Lokendra Singh, a scientist from DRDO, was responsible for its development, Mr. Mande said. Saying that live septic tanks connected to toilets in houses and apartments could be converted into biodigester tanks, he said only 30% of the space is required for a biodigester tank compared to septic tank. Biodigester tanks are low on maintenance and installation costs. The water thus produced can be used for agricultural and gardening purposes, he said.

The tanks can be customised based on the requirements of the local conditions, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -20° to 50°.

He said this technology can also be used in independent houses, apartment blocks, schools and other educational institutions and hostels.

In case of septic tanks, the disposal of human faecal matters leads to the contamination of groundwater and environment, affecting waterbodies. Biodigester tanks will eliminate such issues, he said.

How they work

Biodigester tanks are maintenance-free for lifetime, as the anaerobic microbial inoculum is fed only once. It feeds on the faecal matter and multiplies by itself every eight hours when in constant use, Mr. Mande explained.

Srikara Prabhu, a participant in the programme, said the technology was best suited to Mangaluru because when all houses go for biodigester tanks, water from open wells can be used and open drains will be free of sewage, letting clean water flow in them. Mangaluru City Corporation should popularise it among citizens, he said.

Rajendra Kalbavi, project director, Nirmiti Kendra, said demonstrations of the tank would continue on Saturday as well. People can visit the Kendra till the evening.