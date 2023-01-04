ADVERTISEMENT

Billavas’ massive padayatra seeking separate development corporation to start tomorrow

January 04, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 41-day padayatra to Bengaluru seeking fulfilment of several demands, including the setting of a separate board/ corporation for the welfare of the Billava, Ediga and Naamadhaari community people will start from the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Kshetra in Mangaluru on Friday.

Pranavananda Swami of Karadalu Brahmashree Narayana Guru Shakthi Peetha in Chittapura taluk of Kalaburagi district would lead the yatra that starts at 10.30 a.m. It will move through Udupi, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Chitradurga and Tumakuru district before culminating at Bengaluru, said a release here.

The major demand of the communities include setting up of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Development Corporation with a seed capital of ₹500 crore. Other demands include rolling back the ban on toddy tapping that had been communities’ traditional vocation or providing alternative trade, stopping government intervention at the Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple managed by community member Ramappajja, social security to community people affected by ban on arrack and toddy, and many more.

They also demand political representation in districts where community members were in large numbers, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Raichur, Bidar and Kalaburagi. The padayatra also intends to caution the government not to disturb reservation made available to several communities, including Kuruba, Ediga, Kumbara, etc., under 2A category.

It will halt at Kulai on Friday evening and the next day’s halt would be at Hejmady, the release said. Political stalwart B. Janardhana Poojari, Telangana Minister Srinivas Gowd and others would be present during the launch, it added.

