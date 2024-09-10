ADVERTISEMENT

Billavas hurt over alleged sidelining of Moodbidri MLA

Updated - September 10, 2024 07:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former MUDA chairman Ravishankar Mijar speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A section of Billavas of the region said they are hurt over the alleged sidelining of Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, a billava, by the Dakshina Kannaada district administration from the five-day Pilikulotsava, scheduled in Pilikula Nisargadhama in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters, former chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Ravishankar Mijar said it was wrong on the part of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to keep Mr. Kotian out of meetings and programmes that were held in connection with Pilikulotsava, in which a Kambla has also been included.

“It is unacceptable to keep the MLA out of events being held in preparation of Pilikulotsava, which will happen in his Assembly constituency. Despite letters from the MLA, no action has been taken by the government.”

When asked as to why he was bringing the community into the issue, Mr. Mijar said: “Incidentally, Mr. Kotian is a Billava.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramesh Poojary, another Billava, said: Mr. Kotian is the leader of not just Billavas but of all backward class communities. The government should act against officials who deliberately ignore representatives from the backward classes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US