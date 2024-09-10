GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Billavas hurt over alleged sidelining of Moodbidri MLA

Updated - September 10, 2024 07:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former MUDA chairman Ravishankar Mijar speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Former MUDA chairman Ravishankar Mijar speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A section of Billavas of the region said they are hurt over the alleged sidelining of Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, a billava, by the Dakshina Kannaada district administration from the five-day Pilikulotsava, scheduled in Pilikula Nisargadhama in November.

Talking to reporters, former chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Ravishankar Mijar said it was wrong on the part of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to keep Mr. Kotian out of meetings and programmes that were held in connection with Pilikulotsava, in which a Kambla has also been included.

“It is unacceptable to keep the MLA out of events being held in preparation of Pilikulotsava, which will happen in his Assembly constituency. Despite letters from the MLA, no action has been taken by the government.”

When asked as to why he was bringing the community into the issue, Mr. Mijar said: “Incidentally, Mr. Kotian is a Billava.”

Ramesh Poojary, another Billava, said: Mr. Kotian is the leader of not just Billavas but of all backward class communities. The government should act against officials who deliberately ignore representatives from the backward classes.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:25 pm IST

