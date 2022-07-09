Billava Ministers attempting to scuttle community struggle, alleges Pranavananda Swami

July 09, 2022 19:29 IST

Arya Ediga Rashtreeya Mahamandala president and Brahmashree Narayana Guru Shakti Peeta seer Pranavananda Swami on Saturday alleged that two Billava Ministers in the Karnataka cabinet — Kota Srinivas Poojari and V. Sunil Kumar — were attempting to scuttle the Billava movement.

Speaking to reporters here, the seer alleged the government had been ignoring the Billava community in many issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked, Mr. Poojari and Mr. Kumar expressed their helplessness saying the Chief Minister was not listening to them. “I had asked them to quit the Cabinet if that was the case as a matter of protest. Instead, they were attempting to scuttle our struggle. They do not have any moral right to continue in the position,” the seer said.

The seer said he had conducted a padayatra two years ago demanding “community profession was their right.” None of the ruling party members supported the padayatra then.

When he undertook a fast unto death satyagraha recently, a few people’s representatives of North Karnataka had met him and promised to address the grievances.

As they failed to keep up their words, he would be leading a dharna in front of the houses of nine such representatives from July 13.

Whenever the issues were raised, the two Ministers claim four schools were opened in the name of Narayana Guru. This is only eyewash.

He has great respects towards Mr. Poojari; however, his simplicity was of no use when it comes to the alleviating the pains of the community. As such, the peeta would work towards politically empowering the youth of the community.

The seer noted that leaders of different communities would respond to the grievances of their particular communities and get the work done by the government for the welfare of their communities. However, Billava leaders have remained silent.

Billavas with about 70 lakh population in the State were also a decisive force in the coast. It would show the strength in the forthcoming elections, the seer said.

Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike State president Satyajith Surathkal said State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel was silent on the textbook row. However when Bunts raised Kayyara Kinhanna Rai issue in textbooks, he reached out to community leaders to pacify them.

He was casteist and not a Hindutva leader, Mr. Surathkal alleged.

Politicians have used Dalits and Backward Classes for the Hindutva struggle while dumping them when it came to giving social justice, he said.