Bicycle rally organised to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Over a hundred cyclists take part in the event

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 15, 2022 00:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Premananda Shetty flagging off  a cycle jatha organised by the Lions Club of Kadri Hills in Mangaluru on Sunday, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahothsav celebrations. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a hundred cyclists participated in a bicycle rally organised to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by Lions Club Kadri Hills along with other stakeholders here on Sunday.

Mayor Premananda Shetty flagged off the rally in front of Mangala Stadium in the presence of Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadityaha, senior physician Annayya Kulal from Indian Medical Association, Mangalore chapter, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shetty complimented the organisers for holding the event as cycling is one of the best medium to stay fit and reduce carbon footprint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Mangalore Bicycle Club, We R Cycling and other amateur riders participated in the rally that started from Mangala Stadium and cycled via Lady Hill, PVS Junction, Shivbagh Circle, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Bendoorwell, Kankanady, Morgans Gate, Mangaladevi Temple, A.B. Shetty Circle, Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road, Navabharath Circle, PVS and Lal Bagh to reach Mangala Stadium.

Seasoned riders, including Joseph Pereira, Anil Shet, Sarvesh Samaga, Ashok Nithin Lobo, Bhavesh Javia, and others guided the rally.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app