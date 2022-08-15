Over a hundred cyclists take part in the event

Mayor Premananda Shetty flagging off a cycle jatha organised by the Lions Club of Kadri Hills in Mangaluru on Sunday, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahothsav celebrations. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Over a hundred cyclists take part in the event

Over a hundred cyclists participated in a bicycle rally organised to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by Lions Club Kadri Hills along with other stakeholders here on Sunday.

Mayor Premananda Shetty flagged off the rally in front of Mangala Stadium in the presence of Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadityaha, senior physician Annayya Kulal from Indian Medical Association, Mangalore chapter, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shetty complimented the organisers for holding the event as cycling is one of the best medium to stay fit and reduce carbon footprint.

Members of Mangalore Bicycle Club, We R Cycling and other amateur riders participated in the rally that started from Mangala Stadium and cycled via Lady Hill, PVS Junction, Shivbagh Circle, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Bendoorwell, Kankanady, Morgans Gate, Mangaladevi Temple, A.B. Shetty Circle, Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road, Navabharath Circle, PVS and Lal Bagh to reach Mangala Stadium.

Seasoned riders, including Joseph Pereira, Anil Shet, Sarvesh Samaga, Ashok Nithin Lobo, Bhavesh Javia, and others guided the rally.