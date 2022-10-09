‘Bhoodan movement unique contribution of Vinoba Bhave’

Scholar Vishambarnath Agarwal speaking on ‘Vinoba Bhave​’s​ Life and Philosophy’ ​at ​ Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE​. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bhoodan movement is a unique contribution of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and it was truly Gandhian in principle and action, said scholar Vishambarnath Agarwal in Manipal on Saturday.

Speaking on ‘Vinoba Bhave: Life and Philosophy’ at a programme organised by the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education, he said voluntary donation of land or money is a real Gandhian step towards more humanitarian society, and Bhave’s Bhoodan movement was a classic example of such an action.

Philosophically, Bhave represented a combination of ‘Shankara, Gandhi, and Christ.’ He learnt Arabic to read the Koran in original. He tried to capture the essence of all religions. He emphasised the slogan of ‘Jai Jagat’, meaning the welfare of the world, cutting across religions and national barriers.

Varadesh Hiregange, a professor at the centre, moderated the session.