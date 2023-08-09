HamberMenu
Bhavani Yadav clinches bronze medal in long jump at World Universities Games in Chengdu-China

Bhavani Yadav is a student of Alvas Education Foundation’s Sports Adoption Scheme in Moodbidri

August 09, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bhavani Yadav won the bronze medal in long jump at the World Universities Games 2021, held at Chengdu in China. The event concluded on August 8, 2023.

Bhavani Yadav won the bronze medal in long jump at the World Universities Games 2021, held at Chengdu in China. The event concluded on August 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bhavani Yadav, a student of Alvas Education Foundation’s Sports Adoption Scheme, won the bronze medal in long jump at the World Universities Games 2021, that concluded on August 8 at Chengdu in China.

Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva told reporters in Moodbidri on August 8 that Bhavani Yadav has created history with her victory, and brought laurels not only to the foundation and Mangalore University, but also for the entire country.

She was being trained under the foundation’s Sports Adoption Scheme, and became the third athlete to bring International recognition in a track and field event. She was representing the university for the first time in the World Universities Games.

Dr. Alva said the student would be felicitated by the foundation during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in Moodbidri.

In July, Bhavani Yadav had clinched a bronze medal in long jump with a jump of 6.44 metres in the National Universities Games, held in Bhubaneshwar.

The World Universities Games 2021, was held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. Eight athletes from Alva’s adoption scheme had represented the Mangalore University at the event. They won 12 medals in all, Dr. Alva said.

