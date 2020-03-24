Bhatkal sub-division on lockdown starting today

After a youth from Bhatkal tested positive for COVID-19 in Mangaluru on Sunday, the Uttara Kannada district administration has imposed lockdown in Bhatkal sub-division from 6 a.m. on March 24 to midnight of March 30.

The 22-year-old youth arrived at Mangaluru International Airport at 5.45 p.m. in a flight from Dubai on March 19. As he showed symptoms of COVID-19 during the screening at the airport, he was directly shifted in an ambulance to the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for observation. His throat swab samples tested positive on Sunday. There were 165 passengers in the flight who are from Dakshina Kannada and its neighbouring districts. There is regular movement of people between Mangaluru and Bhatkal.

In an order issued on March 23, K. Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada, said that the administration has already clamped Section 144 under the Criminal Procedure Code on Uttara Kannada district during the same period (from 6 a.m. on March 24 to midnight of March 30) to prevent the community from spreading COVID-19 virus. But considering “some recent developments”, there is a need to impose more restrictions under Bhatkal sub-division.

The order said that except emergency services, all other activities under the Bhatkal sub-division have been completely banned during the period.

The ban will not apply to supply of fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, fish and other food items, water and fodder for animals. It will not apply to emergency government services, including police, fire services, banks, ATMs, electricity. The medical services have been exempted.