Bhatkal resident arrested

Published - September 02, 2024 09:15 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi police have arrested a 22-year-old resident Mohammed Shuraim of Bhatkal for alleged sexual harassment of Udupi-based software engineer.

According to police, the woman worked in Bengaluru. On August 24, she was returning on a train from Bengaluru to Udupi in an S-5 sleeper coach. Many passengers in the coach deboarded at Mangaluru Central railway station on August 25 morning and she was alone.

In the complaint, the victim said as the train reached Mulky, the 22-year-old Shuraim in the coach made some unwanted gestures by looking at her and she ignored it. A few minutes later as she was coming out of the washroom, Shuraim made undue advances towards her, which made the latter grab the former by his collar. Shuraim’s friend rushed to take away Shuraim, before apologising to the victim over Shuraim’s conduct. Soon after, the victim took Shuraim’s picture on her mobile phone and filed a complaint after reaching the Udupi railway station.

The railway authorities forwarded the complaint to Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun, who formed a special team to trace the accused. The team went through CCTV footage between Murudeshwar and Udupi Railway stations to trace the accused and arrested him in Bhatkal, the police said.

