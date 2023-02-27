ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatkal murder case: Three family members arrested

February 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bhatkal rural police have arrested three family members for their alleged involvement in the murder of four persons of a family in Haduvalli in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district on February 24 evening.

The police gave the names of the accused as Vidya, her father Shridhar Bhat, and his son Vinay Bhat.

Vidya had a dispute with her father-in-law Shambu Bhat, 65, over property following the death of her husband. The police said that on February 24, she came to Shambu Bhat’s house along with her father and brother and they had a heated discussion.

Shridhar Bhat and Vinay Bhat reportedly used sharp weapons to hit Shambu Bhat, his wife Madevi Bhat ,40, son Rajeev Bhat, 34, and daughter-in-law Kusuma Bhat, 30. All four died on the spot.

The police took Vidya into their custody and started searching for her father and brother. A special team of police personnel went to a place in Shivamogga district and arrested Shridhar Bhat and Vinay Bhat.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan said the police will take custody of the three accused persons and further question them.

