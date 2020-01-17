Bhaskar Das of Karnataka appointed to welfare board for nomadic communities

K. Bhaskar Das from Karnataka has been appointed as a member of the National Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

While Bhiku Ramji Idate, leader of nomadic communities in Maharashtra, is the chairman of the board, Turka Narasimha from Telangana and Krishan Chandra Sisodia from Madhya Pradesh are the two other members of the board. The chairman and other members of the board met Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot in New Delhi on Wednesday and took charge, said a communique.

The 64-year-old Das, from Thenka Yekkar village near Mangaluru, hails from the Chennadasa sect, which is a Scheduled Caste community, and is engaged in agriculture. For over two decades, he has been involved in organising those belonging to nomadic communities in the State. He has also been the State president of the federation representing over 50 nomadic community organisations. He was elected as member of Yekkar Gram Panchayat twice.