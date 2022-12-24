Bharath Shetty threatens to sue Mohiuddin Bawa

December 24, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty has threatened to file a defamation suit against former MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bawa and seek ₹3 crore compensation from him if the latter did not produce proof of the MLA, as alleged by Mr. Bawa, demanding as commission ₹38 crore from the agency entrusted with the Surathkal market construction project.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Dr. Shetty said the delay in completing the construction of the complex is because of the time taken to completely handover the land to the construction agency. The agency has demanded payment of GST, which was not part of the bidding document, and also difference in the SR (schedule of rate) from the date of beginning the construction and now.

Answering the MLA’s question recently in the Legislative Assembly, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said that the government will hand over the entire land required for the market project and will clear the payments due to the agency. The Minister said proposal has been made to the Cabinet for sanctioning additional money for the project, Dr. Shetty said.

“Without understanding the whole issue, Mr. Bawa has accused me of demanding commission from the agency and delaying the construction. I am not a person to take such unfounded allegations lightly. I have already instructed my counsel to issue a legal notice. If Mr. Bawa fails to produce any proof of demanding commission, I will sue him for defamation for ₹3 crore,” he said.

In a press conference held a few days ago, Mr. Bawa accused Dr. Shetty of not ensuring completition of market complex, which began when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. “When his (Dr. Shetty’s) term is coming to an end, he has raised question in the Assembly and demanded additional grant,” he said. He accused Dr. Shetty of demanding commission from construction agency and said as the agency refused to pay the amount it was kept away from going ahead with the project.