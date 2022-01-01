Bharath Scouts and Guides keen on building Scouts Bhavan in every taluk of Dakshina Kannada

P.G.R. Sindhia addressed mediapersons in Mangaluru on January 1, 2022.

MANGALURU

01 January 2022 18:58 IST

Chief Commissioner commends initiatives of M. Mohan Alva

Chief Commissioner of Bharath Scouts and Guides, Karnataka, P.G.R. Sindhia said the organisation is working towards getting Scouts Bhavan in every taluk.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru, he said priority was given for construction of Scouts Bhavan in every taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Such a building would soon come up in Belthangady with the keen interest evinced by MLA Harish Poonja.

Alva’s Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva has undertaken several programmes after being appointed as Chief Commissioner of Scouts and Guides, Dakshina Kannada district, Mr. Sindhia informed. The working of Scouts and Guides has taken a new dimension with his initiatives, he added.

Mr. Sindhia noted that students involved in the Scouts and Guides movement have become role models to others. The organisation has come up with several programmes for character building among students. It has distributed over one crore face masks to frontline workers, including police personnel, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10,000 Rovers and Rangers worked as corona warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scouts and Guides Deputy International Commissioner A.S. Madhusudhan, State Organising Commissioner M. Prabhakar Bhat, Association President Srinivas Nayak Indaje, executive committee members B.N. Pushparaj, Bhaskar Rai Katta and others were present.