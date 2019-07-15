Bharath Group Executive Director Ananth Pai dead

Ananth Ganapathi Pai, Executive Director of Bharath Group of Companies, died in Indore on Sunday. He was 46.

According to family sources, Ananth Pai died following a cardiac arrest in his hotel room in Indore where he had been to attend a business conference.

Grandson of B. Manjunath Pai, founder of Bharat Beedies, Ananth Pai headed the marketing and finance departments of Bharath Group comprising Bharath Beedi Works Pvt. Ltd., Bharath Auto Cars Pvt. Ltd., Alakananda Printers Pvt. Ltd., Bharath Printers and Karkala Investments Pvt. Ltd.

He was also the Director of Bharath Builders and Cineplex Pvt. Ltd. A BBM graduate from SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru, Ananth Pai did his MBA from Mangalore University and followed it with a certificate programme in entrepreneurship from Said Business School, Oxford University, U.K.

Starting his career in Bharath Group of Companies in 1994, Ananth Pai was involved in strategic planning and diversification of the group.

He started Bharath Mall, the first shopping mall in the city.

He was also the vice-president of Sri Bhuvanendra College Trust, Karkala, and served as the chairman of the governing council of the college.

He was vice-president of Chinmaya High School and the honorary secretary of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ananth Pai is survived by his wife Suma Ananth Pai, daughter Anvitha, younger brother Anand G. Pai and sisters Roopa V. Nayak and Rekha D. Kini.