Bharath bandh makes little impact in Dakshina Kannada

Normal life remained unaffected in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday after the nation-wide bandh called by several trade unions.

City buses plied as usual. Shops, business establishments and educational institutions were open.

Members of AITUC, CITU and INTUC assembled at the Town hall in Mangaluru and carried out demonstrations against the Central Government. They demanded the Central Government to “stop implementing policies that favoured capitalists.”

Elaborate security arrangements were made at the protest area.