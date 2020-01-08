Mangaluru

Bharath bandh makes little impact in Dakshina Kannada

Buses seen plying at Central market in Mangaluru.

Buses seen plying at Central market in Mangaluru.   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

more-in

Normal life remained unaffected in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday after the nation-wide bandh called by several trade unions.

City buses plied as usual. Shops, business establishments and educational institutions were open.

Members of AITUC, CITU and INTUC assembled at the Town hall in Mangaluru and carried out demonstrations against the Central Government. They demanded the Central Government to “stop implementing policies that favoured capitalists.”

Elaborate security arrangements were made at the protest area.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 1:50:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/bharath-bandh-makes-little-impact-in-dakshina-kannada/article30511494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY