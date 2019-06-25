Bharat Scouts and Guides cleans railway station

Bharat Scouts and Guides, Udupi district, on Sunday completed their 36th month of cleanliness programme, Swachh Bharat, at Udupi Railway Station.

A communiqué from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) here said that the cadets cleaned the premises of the railway station during their abhiyan under the guidance of Vijendra, district commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides. The cadets were involved in the campaign once a month for the last three years.

KRCL has put on record its appreciation of the services of the cadets, said its Manager (Public Relations), Mangaluru, K. Sudha Krishnamurthi.