Bhandary urges students to share problems with peers, teachers and parents

Suicide is not a solution to any problem, says the eminent psychiatrist, cautioning people against taking the drastic step

Published - October 25, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. P.V. Bhandary, Medical Director and Consultant Psychiatrist at A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital, Udupi, speaking at the orientation programme for students and parents of Alva’s College of Physiotherapy and Alva’s College of Allied Health Sciences in Moodbidri on Friday, October 25.

Dr. P.V. Bhandary, Medical Director and Consultant Psychiatrist at A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital, Udupi, speaking at the orientation programme for students and parents of Alva’s College of Physiotherapy and Alva’s College of Allied Health Sciences in Moodbidri on Friday, October 25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

P.V. Bhandary, Medical Director of A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital, Udupi, and consultant psychiatrist on Friday, October 25, urged students to share their problems with parents, friends, and teachers. “A problem shared is problem halved while a problem kept is a problem doubled,” he remarked.

Dr. Bhandary was addressing students and parents at Alva’s College of Physiotherapy and Alva’s College of Allied Health Sciences under Alva’s Educational Foundation at Moodbidri. He said the problems could be homesickness, addiction to mobile phones or even indulging in certain bad habits. Better to share them, he told students.

He illustrated three kinds of pressures students face when beginning their college lives including the pressure to excel in academics, the pressure to comply with college rules and regulations, and the pressure to gain acceptance among peers. Dr. Bhandary said these kinds of pressures are necessary but one needs to strike a balance by giving justice to one’s parents, teachers and friends.

Dr. Bhandary said college life holds a unique phase in one’s life. It is a time that is neither entirely youthful nor fully adult and it can be quite challenging. “While you seek independence, you often find yourself financially reliant on your parents. This is the stage where your mind explores numerous new possibilities,” he said.

Accepting the pressure, failure, and not being able to meet one’s expectations should be considered a natural phenomenon. “Don’t consider suicide as a solution to any problem,” he told students cautioning against taking the drastic step in the face of temporary problems. One needs to have sound knowledge, good communication skills, and a good attitude towards patients as they are the bread and butter of professionals in medicine, he stressed.

Gynecologist and Foundation Managing Trustee Hanna Shetty said Physiotherapy and Allied Health Sciences are humble professions, seeking to give back to society. Principles of Physiotherapy and Allied Health Sciences colleges Shama Shetty and Shankar Shetty were present.

