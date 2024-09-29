GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bhajans help preserve Sanathana dharma and culture’

Published - September 29, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pujya Basavannajja of Kalyanapura Mutt, Kundagola, speaking at the valedictory of Bhajana Kammata (training workshop) at Dharmasthala near Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29.

Pujya Basavannajja of Kalyanapura Mutt, Kundagola, speaking at the valedictory of Bhajana Kammata (training workshop) at Dharmasthala near Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Poojya Basavannajja of Kalyanapura Mutt, Kundagola, on Sunday, September 29, said bhajans will help preserve the Sanathana Dharma and culture thereby constructing a healthy society.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the 26th year Bhajana Kammata (Bhajan workshop) organised for a week by Sri Manjunatheshwara Bhajana Parishath at Dharmasthala. He commended the Parishath and Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade for rejuvenating the bhajana culture which was on the wane and providing an institutional framework to it.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, said India’s rich heritage and culture could be protected through bhajans. People who underwent Bhajan training should continue the practice in their respective villages and towns, he said. Prathapsimha Nayak, MLC, sang a melodious bhajan instead of delivering a talk. Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, stressed the need for the young generation inculcating bhajan among them.

Mr. Heggade said when one sings bhajan with purity of mind and body, the soul gets purified resulting in mental peace and comfort. D. Surendra Kumar, D. Harshendra Kumar, Hemavathi V Heggade, Manila Mohanadasa Swamiji, Parishath Secretary Veeru Shetty, Kammata convener Subrahmanya Prasad and others were present.

Kammata participants took out a Shobha Yatre (procession) in Dharmasthala town and demonstrated Nritya Bhajane before the commencement of the formal valedictory programme.

