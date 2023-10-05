Bhajan an integral part of India’s religious and cultural history inspiring devotion, says Moorusavira Mutt seer

October 05, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MANGALURU

Hubballi Moorusavira Mutt seer Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami on Wednesday said that bhajans, that have been an integral part of India’s religious and cultural history, are the source of devotion. One can realise the presence of the almighty through bhajans.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the week-long 25th Bhajana Kammata at Dharmasthala. Santh Tukaram and other sanths in Maharashtra had ushered in a revolution in the Bhajan domain in Maharashtra, he said. Bhajans would awaken the religious conscience of people thereby helping development of a healthy society.

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade has initiated a mass Bhakti revolution through Bhajana Kammatas. He has been a model to all religious leaders through mass feeding (Anna Dasoha), mass education (Jnana Dasoha), health sector, and rural development, the seer said.

Rajya Sabha MP and music composer Ilaiyaraaja said he was delighted to visit the kshetra and attend the valedictory function. He sang one of his compositions on the occasion.

Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy said Mr. Heggade has contributed to the development of a healthy society through such kammatas. MLC K. Pratapsimha Nayak said bhajans would usher in pious society.

Mr. Heggade said those who are trained in the kammatas should develop leadership qualities and be guiding persons to society for development. They should contribute for the development of a society that is free of all vices.

In the last 25 years, 4,551 members from 2,412 bhajana mandalis were trained in the kammatas. The workshops had a start with 60 members in the year 1996. The present workshop is attended by 202 members.

