Beta Kunhi Kulal passes away

27 January 2022 00:12 IST

Senior Yakshagana artiste Beta Kunhi Kulal (79) passed away in his house in Mittanadka of Bantwal taluk on Wednesday.

Known for his effectiveness in playing both male and female roles in Yakshagana, Kulal was a popular artiste of the Sunkadakatte Yakshagana Mela troupe with which he was associated for more than three decades. He was also part of Dharmasthala, Mulki, Soukuru, Kutyala, Subrahmanya and Kudlu Yakshagana Melas in his over four-decade-long Yakshagana career. Yakshagana lovers liked to see him in the role of Devendra.

Kulal had his initial training in Yakshagana underKuriya Vittala Shastri.He enacted his roles in Kannada and Tulu Yakshagana prasangas. He had a long association with senior Yakshagana artiste Muliyala Bhima Bhat, whopassed away recently. Among the several awards he was conferred with included the Kalaranga Prashasti.

Kulal is survived by a son and four daughters.