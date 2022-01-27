Mangaluru

Beta Kunhi Kulal passes away

Senior Yakshagana artiste Beta Kunhi Kulal (79) passed away in his house in Mittanadka of Bantwal taluk on Wednesday.

Known for his effectiveness in playing both male and female roles in Yakshagana, Kulal was a popular artiste of the Sunkadakatte Yakshagana Mela troupe with which he was associated for more than three decades. He was also part of Dharmasthala, Mulki, Soukuru, Kutyala, Subrahmanya and Kudlu Yakshagana Melas in his over four-decade-long Yakshagana career. Yakshagana lovers liked to see him in the role of Devendra.

Kulal had his initial training in Yakshagana underKuriya Vittala Shastri.He enacted his roles in Kannada and Tulu Yakshagana prasangas. He had a long association with senior Yakshagana artiste Muliyala Bhima Bhat, whopassed away recently. Among the several awards he was conferred with included the Kalaranga Prashasti.

Kulal is survived by a son and four daughters.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 12:12:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/beta-kunhi-kulal-passes-away/article38330928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY