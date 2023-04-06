Benjamin Memorial Sports Foundation to impart coaching in hockey, volleyball, and basketball

April 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The newly-formed Benjamin Memorial Sports Foundation will hold coaching camps in hockey, volleyball, and basketball at St. Aloysius Gonzaga grounds from April 11 to 30. This camp will be for those aged between 10 and 14.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Gerald S. D’Souza, secretary of the foundation, said camps in three popular outdoor disciplines was the first activity taken up by the foundation formed in memory of the late Benjamin D’Souza, physical education director of St. Aloysius College, who died 25 years ago.

Mr. D’Souza said the sports alumni trained by Mr. Benjamin have joined the St. Aloysius College Alumni and Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society to start the foundation in January this year. The aim of the foundation is to promote sports excellence among youth and provide sports participation opportunities. “While imparting grassroot level training, the foundation focuses on holistic development of budding sportspersons,” he said.

Industrialist and vice-president of the foundation M. Rammohan Pai said the foundation will focus on bringing back the sporting glory that Mr. Benjamin had created in his time.

Arthur D’Souza, president of foundation, said the foundation has planned to train children for five years on the structure of day scholar sports hostel scheme. They will shortly start coaching in other sporting disciplines. “We want to create champions of tomorrow,” Mr. Arthur said.