Bengaluru: vehicle inspectors suspended for taking bribe

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy has suspended two vehicle inspectors for allegedly taking bribe from drivers transporting vegetables and fruit. The suspended officials were taking bribe at Attibele check post, located on the outskirts of the city. The incident happened on Thursday night.

The officials were identified as T K Jayanna and Kariyappa. A former home guard Vivek is also involved in the case. All of them have been arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody.

A release from the government states that ₹12,350 has been seized by the police at the check post. Additional SP Mr Sajit is investigating the case.

Police have also seized ₹1250 from Kariyappa, ₹1100 from Jayanna and ₹800 from Vivek.

In a video message, Mr. Shivamurthy said, “There were allegations that inspectors are taking bribe from drivers coming from Tamil Nadu side. A police team headed by Superintendent of Police Ravi Channannavar visited the spot and arrested the officials. Police have also seized the bribe money. Inspectors have been suspended and investigation is on.”