Bengaluru trains partially cancelled, some others fully cancelled in March first week

Several trains, including those operating between Bengaluru-Mangaluru/Karwar/Kannur will remain either short-terminated or cancelled between March 3 and 7 to facilitate commissioning double line work on Padil-Kulashekara section in Mangaluru.

A release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division said it would undertake commissioning of the double line and pre-non interlocking work from March 3 to March 7. As such, it would effect changes in pattern of train services during the period.

Bengaluru trains

Train No. 16595 Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga daily overnight express and Train No. 16511 Bengalur-Kannur daily overnight express leaving Bengaluru on March 5 would be short-terminated at Kabaka Puttur and Subrahmanya Road respectively.

Their pairing services, 16596 and 16512 of March 6 would remain cancelled between Karwar/ Kannur and Kabaka Puttur/ Subrahmanya Road respectively and the services would start from Kabaka Puttur/ Subrahmanya Road towards Bengaluru.

Train No. 16585 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central via Mysuru leaving Yeshwantpur on March 5 would be short terminated at Sakleshpur and its pairing train 16586 of March 6 would commence journey from Sakleshpur. Train No. 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction tri-weekly Gomateshwara express would be short terminated at Subrahmanya Road on March 3 and 6 while Train No. 16539 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction weekly express would be short terminated at Subrahmanya Road on March 5.

Cancellation

Train Nos. 06602/06601 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central express special (erstwhile 56641/56640 passenger) would be cancelled on March 6.

Similarly, Train Nos. 06486/06487 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur express special and Train Nos. 06488/06489 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road express special would be cancelled from March 3 to March 6.

Train No. 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly express would be regulated for one hour en-route on March 2, the release added.


