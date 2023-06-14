Bengaluru student drowns in sea at Murudeshwar

June 14, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - MANGALURU

A 20-year-old degree student from Bengaluru drowned in the Arabian Sea at Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday.

The Murudeshwar police gave the name of the deceased as Pavan Naik, 20, a resident of Electronics City in Bengaluru.

The police said Naik, a third-year degree student from Reddy College in Koramangala, had come to the beach with five friends on Tuesday morning.

As Naik and his two friends were entering the sea, the police and the lifeguards stopped them and asked them and other tourists to return as the sea was rough owing to the monsoon.

According to the police, ignoring their advice, Naik and his two friends entered the sea and they were caught in the cross current.

While Naik drowned, the lifeguards managed to rescue his two friends.

Another missing

Santosh, 19, a resident of Kalghatagi, is feared to have drowned in the sea at Murudeshwar on Monday. The police said that Santosh and 21 others had come to Murudeshwar beach on Monday.

The police and the lifeguards had asked them not to enter the sea. Santosh and his two friends, Hasan Majagigowdar, 21, and Sanjeev Hebballi, 20, entered the sea. All the three were stuck in the cross current

The police said that the lifeguards rescued Majagigowdar and Hebballi. The search for Santosh is on, the police said.

The police said some tourists are ignoring their warning and entering the sea putting their life at risk. There have been instances of tourists abusing lifeguards before entering the sea, the police added.

