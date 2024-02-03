Bengaluru resident sentenced to four years in jail for kidnapping infant from Mangaluru Junction Railway Station in 2017

February 03, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

A Mangaluru court sentenced a 40-year-old resident of Malleshwaram in Bengaluru to four years of simple imprisonment on finding her guilty of kidnapping a seven-month-old baby boy from Mangaluru Junction Railway Station in 2017.

The second Additional District and Sessions Judge Preethi K.P. sentenced 40-year-old Rabiya alias Fathima to undergo four-year simple imprisonment for the offence punishable under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Rabiya was also directed to pay a fine of ₹10,000. In default of payment of the fine, she has to undergo one-month simple imprisonment, the Judge said.

According to the chargesheet, one Shamshad filed a complaint with the Kankanady police station that she had left her seven-month-old son on the platform of Mangaluru Junction Railway station and proceeded to beg on January 12, 2017. When she returned a few minutes later on the day, her son was missing. She suspected that her child was kidnapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years later, Shamshad heard her son was with Rabiya – the woman with whom she lived earlier — at Azam Darga in Mandi Police Station limits of Mysuru district. She went to the place and saw her son with Rabiya. As she was quarrelling with Rabiya, the Mysuru police rushed to the spot and took the two women and child to their custody. All three were handed over to Kankanady police.

The Kankanady police secured blood samples of Shamshad, Rabiya and the child and sent the same to Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru for DNA test. The test revealed Shamshad was the biological mother of the seven-month child. The police arrested Rabiya and the chargesheet was filed arraying her of offences punishable under Sections 363 (A) (kidnapping minor for purpose of begging) and 370 (trafficking of a person) of IPC.

In the judgement on Thursday, February 1, the Judge said kidnapping a minor child from the custody of the mother was a serious offence and it will affect emotions of the mother. The Judge said there was no evidence to show that after kidnapping Rabiya exploited and harassed the child and used the child for begging. The Judge convicted Rabiya under Section 363 (kidnap) while acquitting her of offences under Sections 363 A and 370 of IPC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.