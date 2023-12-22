ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru resident granted anticipatory bail in a job fraud case

December 22, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

In the judgement granting anticipatory bail, the Judge said offences against the accused have to be proved beyond reasonable doubt by a full fledged trial

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge, S.G. Sunita, on Thursday, December 21, granted anticipatory bail to N. Navaneetha Krishnan, 33, from Vijayanagar in Bengaluru, who is an accused in an online job fraud case registered at the Dakshina Kannada Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police station.

In the complaint filed on February 6, B.S. Vedanth, a software engineer hailing from Kasba village in Belthangady taluk, said he was working from home in a Bengaluru-based software firm. As the salary he was getting was less, he asked his friend Varsha to get him a new job. Varsha forwarded Vedanth’s resume to Mr. Krishnan, who in turn, sent it one Kiran.

Vedanth further said he received a phone call from Kiran in November 2022 stating about an opening in a software firm. Vedanth said he paid Kiran a total of ₹9.34 lakh towards internship, experience, and other certificates needed for the job. Vedanth got back ₹30,000. Vedanth said he had been cheated of ₹9.04 lakh and named Kiran and Mr. Krishnan as accused in the complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the judgement granting anticipatory bail, the Judge said offences against the accused have to be proved beyond reasonable doubt by a full fledged trial. The prosecution, the Judge said, has not placed any material to show that Krishnan has criminal antecedents. The Judge also took note of treatment being taken by Krishnan at a private hospital for epilepsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US