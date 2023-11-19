Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express to run till Bhatkal on Thursday

Train No. 16585, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express journey commencing on November 22 will run till Bhatkal on November 23 and remain partially cancelled between Bhatkal and Murdeshwar to facilitate maintenance works between Bhatkal and Kumta section.
Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru will short originate from Bhaktal at its scheduled departure time on November 23 and remain partially cancelled between Murdeshwar and Bhatkal, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.
Train No. 22114 Kochuveli – Mumbai LTT Express journey commencing on November 23 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Bhatkal station.
ADVERTISEMENT
Train No. 02197 Coimbatore - Jabalpur Special journey commencing on November 20 will be regulated for 110 minutes between Madgaon - Sangameshwar Road section to facilitate maintenance work between Karanjadi-Kamthe section on November 21.
ADVERTISEMENT