Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services resume after ghat section track found safe

July 07, 2022 23:30 IST

South Western Railway had suspended operations for over an hour after a boulder fell on the track

Train traffic between Bengaluru/Hassan and Mangaluru got affected for a couple of hours after a boulder fell on the track in Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section on Thursday at 11.30 a.m.

Movement of trains, however, resumed around 12.49 p.m. after emergency teams visiting the spot cleared the boulder and sectional engineer certifying the track fit for operations, said South Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde in a statement. The affected track was located between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli (at km 63) on the ghat stretch.

Consequently, Train No. 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly express that was regulated at Donigal Station soon after learning about the incident, was given the green signal to move further. It was allowed to move at a reduced speed of 5 km/hour at the affected stretch, sources said.

Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Express that left Mangaluru Junction at its usual departure time of 11.30 a.m. crossed the ghat section at its usual timing.

The operations were going on normally thereafter, sources said.

The ghat section on the Western Ghat region had been receiving very heavy rains up to 200 mm a day and landslips, boulder falls etc., were likely to occur despite several protection measures taken by the South Western Railway. A couple of years ago, major landslips at a few stretches on the ghat had obstructed train operations for over a month.

Mr. Hegde said the SWR was keeping additional men and equipment ready and was undertaking enhanced patrol at vulnerable locations of the ghat. That was how the speedy restoration was possible.