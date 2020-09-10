Bengaluru-Mangaluru specialtrain schedule revised

MANGALURU

10 September 2020 19:35 IST

This revision would remain in force only till regular services resume

South Western Railway (SWR) has revised the schedule of Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru Special Trains postponing departure time at Bengaluru and advancing departure time at Mangaluru on public demand.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, SWR’s Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee member Kunjal Venkatesh Kini and Paschima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi had sought delayed departure of the service from Bengaluru.

SWR in a communiqué here said that the change in schedule would be in force only till the resumption of regular services.

Train No 06515 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Special Express will now leave at 10.30 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 8.25 a.m. the next day for the journey starting on Saturday. The train will reach Kunigal at 11.48 p.m., Hassan at 1.40 p.m., Sakleshpur at 2.40 a.m. and Subrahmanya Road at 5.35 a.m.

Train No 06516 Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru Special Express will now leave Mangaluru at 7.15 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 4.15 a.m. the next day for the journey starting on Sunday. The train will reach Subrahmanya Road at 9.05 p.m., Sakleshpur at 11.40 p.m., Hassan at 12.40 a.m. and Kunigal at 2.39 a.m.

Via Mysuru

While there is no change in the schedule of Train No 06517 Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Special Express via Mysuru, the departure of its pairing train 06518 Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru has been advanced.

Train No 06518 Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru Special Express will now leave Mangaluru Central at 7.15 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 6.45 a.m. the next day for the journey starting on Saturday.

The train will reach Subrahmanya Road at 9.05 p.m., Hassan at 12.50 a.m. and Mysuru at 3.30 a.m.

Karwar Express

Similarly, SWR has revised the schedule of Train No 06585 Yeshwantpur-Karwar Special Express with no change in departure time at Yeshwantpur (6.45 p.m.) from Saturday. However, its arrival and departure time between Hassan and Bantwal have slightly been revised to ensure punctuality.