Bengaluru-Mangaluru services resume after SWR restores track affected by landslip on Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section

The South Western Railway (SWR) on Thursday (August 8, 2024), resumed passenger train services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector by safely passing Train No. 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express, after restoring the landslip-affected stretch on Sakelshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

Overnight trains from Bengaluru and Vijayapura will start from Wednesday (August 7) night itself while their return services from Mangaluru, Karwar and Mangaluru Junction as the case may be, will start on Friday, August 9, said a release from SWR. All the trains on the affected stretch between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli will run at reduced speeds of 15 kmph till further order, the Zone said.

It was on the evening of July 26 that a portion of the track embankment on the valley-side near a bridge slipped due to torrential rains causing concern for the authorities. Immediately, the Mysuru Division of the SWR halted train operations on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector and commenced track restoration works. However, building the embankment had been such a massive task that it took nearly 10 days for the Railways to complete the restoration work on the stretch inaccessible by road.

SWR said the weather presented significant challenges with rains frequently disrupting the progress of the work and creating difficult working conditions. Yet, the dedicated teams worked tirelessly to ensure the track was restored with the stretch being certified ‘fit’ at 8.58 a.m. on August 4. An engine rolling test was conducted to assess and confirm the safety of the track while a fully-loaded goods rake successfully passed the restored track on August 6.

On August 8, the first passenger train, Gomateshwara Express, passed successfully through the stretch at 12.37 p.m. General Manager Arvind Srivastava, Additional GM K.S. Jain and other senior officials appreciated the efforts of the Mysuru Division team and other officers from the zonal headquarters in restoring the track.

Restored services

Trains 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur, 16586 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar, 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga and 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Express Special and 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction were the ones commencing journey on Thursday (August 8).

Trains 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru, 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru, 16596, Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga and 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomateshwara tri-weekly express would commence their journey on Friday (August 9).

