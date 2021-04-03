Bengaluru-Mangaluru night train to run on all days via Kunigal

Mangaluru

03 April 2021 01:24 IST

SWR also introduces new tri-weekly train via Mysuru after cancelling existing one

South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to operate the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru night express special via Kunigal, the shortest route, on all days of the week, instead of the earlier four days a week via Kunigal and three days a week via Mysuru.

Consequent to the change in route, SWR has also revised the timings of the trains. Train No. 06515 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central special express leaves Bengaluru at 9.30 p.m. instead of 10.30 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 7.55 a.m. instead of 8.30 a.m. with effect from journey commencing on April 11.

In the return direction, Train No. 06516 Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru special express leaves Mangaluru at 8.10 p.m. (no change in timing) to reach Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. with effect from journey commencing on April 12.

Consequent to running of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru service via Kunigal on all seven days of the week, SWR has cancelled Train No. 06517/18 Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru via Mysuru with effect from April 11 from Bengaluru and April 12 from Mangaluru.

However, the zone would introduce a new tri-weekly train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Mysuru.

Train No. 06531 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central special express via Mysuru leaves Bengaluru at 8.30 p.m. on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.10 a.m. from April 10.

Train No. 06532 Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru tri weekly special express via Mysuru leaves Mangaluru at 6.35 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to reach Bengaluru at 6.20 a.m. with effect from April 11, said a release from SWR.

The train will have a composition of 15 coaches comprising of one AC 2-tier, one AC 3-tier, seven second-class sleeper, four general second-class, and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

SWR has also revised the timings of Train Nos. 06585/86 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar-KSR Bengaluru daily express special with effect from April 11. However, there will be no change in arrival and departure timings of the services at Bengaluru and Karwar and minor changes were effected at en-route stations.