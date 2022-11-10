Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 continues to remain in pathetic condition between Sakaleshpur and B.C. Road

There is virtually no road between Maranahalli and Sakaleshpur in Hassan district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The air-conditioned KSRTC bus Vighnesh Kamath, travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, got stuck and traffic piled up on both sides on National Highway 75 between Sakaleshpur and Maranahalli as the car in front of the bus was held up in a foot-deep pothole in October last week.

Ishtiyakh, travelling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, could not recognise his suitcase kept at the bus boot when he was to remove it after alighting at Bengaluru. Almost all suitcases had similar look being covered with thick layers of dust.

These are not isolated incidents, but is happening because of the apathy of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that has been widening NH 75 between Hassan and B.C. Road in Dakshina Kannada for the last seven years. Added to this is the indifferent attitude of the elected representatives and the State government in forcing the NHAI to discharge its duties properly, said Mr. Kamath, a resident of Mangaluru.

A civil engineer who drove from Mangaluru to Hassan by NH 75 on November 8 got the shock of his life, as he took nearly five-and-a-half hours to cover 180 km. The engineer said virtually there was no road between Maranahalli and Sakaleshpur in Hassan district.

The widening work between B.C. Road and Addahole in Dakshina Kannada was a complete mess with dust-filled and pothole-ridden carriageway. Only the 25 km concrete road on Shiradi Ghat was motorable on the 110 km NH between B.C. Road and Hassan that was being widened.

The NHAI and the contractor (M/S KNR Constructions) have thrown to wind all the norms that have to be followed while constructing a new road, he said.

“Whatever may be the execution mode, it was the bounden duty of the project proponent to provide an alternative road as good as the one that existed,” the engineer said.

Uppinangadi resident Gopala Nayak said NHAI was not doing any work, either widening or maintaining, on the 10 km stretch between Maranahalli and Sakleshpur rendering the stretch non-motorable. This particular stretch gets affected every monsoon for the last several years forcing district administrations to impose traffic restrictions.

The NHAI does some superficial repair works during April that gets washed away once the rains commence, he said.

It takes 30 minutes to cover 10 km: Puttur MLA

Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandur, who travels between Bengaluru and Puttur at least twice a week by KSRTC buses, said it takes at least 30 minutes to cover 10 km distance between Maranahalli and Sakleshpur. Such has been the horrible condition of NH 75, he told The Hindu.

While buses have to go for compulsory repair and maintenance, other vehicle owners get their vehicles repaired once they travel between Hassan and Mangaluru on NH 75, the MLA said. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) appeared not bothered to maintain the highway as the contract for widening the highway was already awarded, he said.

Mr. Matandoor said last week he met Karnataka Public Works Minister C.C. Patil to impress upon him the need to keep the vital highway in a good condition. The Minister has directed NHAI to immediately make the road motorable, he said adding the work might start soon.